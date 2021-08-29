Cross Plains calendar: What's coming up

(CROSS PLAINS, TX) Cross Plains is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cross Plains:

Dingers on the Diamond Softball Tournament Brownwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:59 AM

Address: 3266-3298 Milam Dr, Brownwood, TX

Visit the Bert V. Massey II Sports Complex to catch the “Dingers on the Diamond” softball tournament August 28th and 29th! The Burt V. Massey II Sports Complex is located on 66 acres off Milam...

Abilene High 80's Reunion 2021 Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1525 E. S. 11th Street, Abilene, TX 79602, Abilene, TX 79602

Abilene High 80's Reunion - Classes of '85, '86, '87 - October 22-23, 2021

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 717 West Commerce Street, Brownwood, TX 76801

AJ Castillo LIVE at Club 325 in Brownwood, TX on Sept. 4, 2021!

Brownwood- Windmill Brownwood, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 308 Fisk Ave, Brownwood, TX

Come celebrate with us at Painting With Friends in Brownwood, Texas! Be prepared for a fun night with your family and friends as we help you take home a unique work of art perfect for decorating...

the WINERY COMEDY TOUR at WILLOW CREEK Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 4353 South Treadaway Boulevard, Abilene, TX 79602

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.