Live events on the horizon in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, KS) Live events are lining up on the Lincoln calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lincoln:

Open Practice ($5 Drop-In) Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Join the Salina Sirens in an open practice! *visiting skaters $5 drop in fee We will follow any recommended social distancing & mask guidelines as set forth by Saline County at time of the event

Ashby House's 2021 Dueling Piano Fundraiser Salina, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2101 East Country Club Road, Salina, KS 67401

Ashby House presents the 2021 Big Show Dueling Pianos Fundraiser! We look forward to joining forces to duel against poverty and addiction.

Central Kansas Chapter, KS Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3145 S 9th St, Salina, KS

Central Kansas Chapter, KSTickets:Single: $35.00Couple: $50.00Sponsor: $300.00Jake: $20.00Gun Table: $900.00

50th Class Reunion Salina, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 3320 South 9th Street, Salina, KS 67401

Please join the class of '70/'71 for a full weekend of celebrating our 50th Reunion!

YMCA Weekly Bible Study Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 570 YMCA Dr, Salina, KS

We have asked area Pastors to teach a weekly or bi-weekly Bible Study. Each church would have a month at a time to teach and the class will run throughout the year. Our first month will be taught...