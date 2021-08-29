Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, KS

Live events on the horizon in Lincoln

Posted by 
Lincoln Bulletin
Lincoln Bulletin
 4 days ago

(LINCOLN, KS) Live events are lining up on the Lincoln calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lincoln:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SnvuS_0bgSvD7E00

Open Practice ($5 Drop-In)

Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Join the Salina Sirens in an open practice! *visiting skaters $5 drop in fee We will follow any recommended social distancing & mask guidelines as set forth by Saline County at time of the event

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TdPbX_0bgSvD7E00

Ashby House's 2021 Dueling Piano Fundraiser

Salina, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2101 East Country Club Road, Salina, KS 67401

Ashby House presents the 2021 Big Show Dueling Pianos Fundraiser! We look forward to joining forces to duel against poverty and addiction.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CGjyd_0bgSvD7E00

Central Kansas Chapter, KS

Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3145 S 9th St, Salina, KS

Central Kansas Chapter, KSTickets:Single: $35.00Couple: $50.00Sponsor: $300.00Jake: $20.00Gun Table: $900.00

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UO98K_0bgSvD7E00

50th Class Reunion

Salina, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 3320 South 9th Street, Salina, KS 67401

Please join the class of '70/'71 for a full weekend of celebrating our 50th Reunion!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37KIP2_0bgSvD7E00

YMCA Weekly Bible Study

Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 570 YMCA Dr, Salina, KS

We have asked area Pastors to teach a weekly or bi-weekly Bible Study. Each church would have a month at a time to teach and the class will run throughout the year. Our first month will be taught...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lincoln Bulletin

Lincoln Bulletin

Lincoln, KS
20
Followers
205
Post
682
Views
ABOUT

With Lincoln Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Salina, KS
Government
City
Salina, KS
City
Lincoln, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#The Salina Sirens#Ks Central Kansas Chapter#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy