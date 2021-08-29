Cancel
Hosford, FL

Live events coming up in Hosford

Hosford Dispatch
Hosford Dispatch
 4 days ago

(HOSFORD, FL) Live events are lining up on the Hosford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hosford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qrhj4_0bgSvBLm00

Live Music Sunday

Crawfordville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2581 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL

Live Music Sunday at 2581 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL 32327-2167, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MrKPU_0bgSvBLm00

Gold Star Gator Hunt

Blountstown, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

2 days of gator hunting and fishing for a gold star kid as well as a veteran.

2021 Operation Spay Bay Transport

Blountstown, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: West Street, Blountstown, FL 32424

Operation Spay Bay Transport is a community service provided by Operation Spay Bay, and organized by Dot's Dream Rescue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzey4_0bgSvBLm00

Monster Energy Presents Dr. Fresch at Florida State University

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 809 Railroad Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32310

Florida State's ambassador team won this special event and the world is invited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OkbRo_0bgSvBLm00

Gaia Gathering

Altha, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 13754 Florida 20, Altha, FL 32421

::::GAIA GATHERING 2021:::: __September 17-20th___ ::Celebrating & empowering the voice of the Divine Feminine & Indigenous Origins::

