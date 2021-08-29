Live events coming up in Hosford

(HOSFORD, FL) Live events are lining up on the Hosford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hosford:

Live Music Sunday Crawfordville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2581 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL

Live Music Sunday at 2581 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL 32327-2167, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm

Gold Star Gator Hunt Blountstown, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

2 days of gator hunting and fishing for a gold star kid as well as a veteran.

2021 Operation Spay Bay Transport Blountstown, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: West Street, Blountstown, FL 32424

Operation Spay Bay Transport is a community service provided by Operation Spay Bay, and organized by Dot's Dream Rescue.

Monster Energy Presents Dr. Fresch at Florida State University Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 809 Railroad Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32310

Florida State's ambassador team won this special event and the world is invited.

Gaia Gathering Altha, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 13754 Florida 20, Altha, FL 32421

::::GAIA GATHERING 2021:::: __September 17-20th___ ::Celebrating & empowering the voice of the Divine Feminine & Indigenous Origins::