What’s up Griswold: Local events calendar

(GRISWOLD, IA) Live events are lining up on the Griswold calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Griswold:

ReCaptured (A Tribute To Journey) LIVE at East of Omaha! Griswold, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:59 PM

Address: 524 Main Street, Griswold, IA 51535

They're back!! ReCaptured: A Tribute To Journey at East Of Omaha! Saturday, September 18th!

Ice Cream Social Minden, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 106 Lincoln St, Minden, IA

Join us for hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, home made ice cream and desserts! Free will donation.

HS Kick off Griswold, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 51 Harrison St, Griswold, IA

All 9th - 12th grade students are invite to join us for Join us for food fun and one wild game. there will be Belt challenges, and so much more. Find out what the fall will be like. Also learn...

Joni and the late Larry Perdue Auction Griswold, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM

AUCTION Sunday, August 29, 2021 @ 11:30 am 901 Cass St. Griswold, IA • Located at the south end of town. Note: Something for Everyone! The Sheds are Full! OUTDOOR ITEMS: Grasshopper 718K zero turn...

Book Signing with author Kinsey Phifer Elk Horn, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 2027 Washington St, Elk Horn, IA

Please join us in celebrating the release of local author Kinsey Phifer's new book "Variations of Normal: The Labors of Love". Kinsey will be selling and signing copies as well as giving a short...