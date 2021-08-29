Live events on the horizon in Sturgis

(STURGIS, MS) Sturgis is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sturgis:

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Starkville, MS ServSafe® Certification, Starkville, MS 39759

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.

Bowties & Kitten Heels Kiddie Prom Columbus, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 402 2nd Avenue North, Columbus, MS 39701

Join us October 3, 2021 in Columbus, MS for our 1st Annual "Bowties & Kitten Heels" Kiddie Prom. Admission is $1 Donation Per Person at door

Soccer at Mississippi State Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Redhawk women\'s soccer takes on Mississippi State Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. in Starkville, Mississippi. Southeast Missouri State University students who have paid their fees receive free admission to all...

Public Workshop Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 325 Mississippi 12 W, Starkville, MS

Open to ALL! Looking for something fun to do with your friends or family? Join us for this Do-It-Yourself workshop! Choose any wood project from our gallery. The size of the piece is listed with...

Bobby Bowen Concert In Starkville Mississippi Starkville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Address: 1804 South Montgomery Street, Starkville, MS 39759

You Are Invited To The Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Starkville Mississippi