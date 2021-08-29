Cancel
Enterprise, UT

Enterprise events coming soon

Enterprise Post
Enterprise Post
(ENTERPRISE, UT) Enterprise has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Enterprise area:

2nd Annual Dixie BBQ Showdown Backyard Competition

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 180 North 300 East, St. George, UT 84770

Backyard BBQ Competition @ BBQ Pit Stop of St. George. Meats will be Pork Ribs & Chicken. Profits donated to a local charity!

School of Rock - The Musical

Ivins, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Address: 1100 Tuacahn Dr, Ivins, UT

Buy School of Rock - The Musical tickets now to see the best live theatre on Tue, Aug 31, 2021 8:30 pm at Tuacahn Amphitheatre and Centre for the Arts in Ivins, UT.

2021 Day of the Dead 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5

Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, St George, UT 84770

Day of the Dead starts on October 31st and ends on November 2, 2021.

WHITE FLAG Spring Retreat ~ZION~

Ivins, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 1275 Red Mountain Cir, Ivins, UT 84738, Ivins, UT 84738

White Flag Spring Retreat in the High Desert of St. George UTAH! Adventure in "The Narrows!"

Tuacahn Saturday Market

Ivins, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, UT 84738

Nestled in the red rocks of southern Utah is Tuacahn! Every Saturday local artists, crafters and vendors to come and show off their work!

