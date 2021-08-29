Cancel
Ellendale, ND

Ellendale events calendar

Ellendale Today
Ellendale Today
 4 days ago

(ELLENDALE, ND) Ellendale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ellendale area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1alkGQ_0bgSv0j200

Youth Room Painting

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1732 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD

Our youth progressive supper is going to look a little different this month – we’re staying put! On Sunday, August 29th, we will be painting our youth space and we would love all the help we can...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nTQMt_0bgSv0j200

Sunday Service

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 502 E Melgaard Rd, Aberdeen, SD

You can always check us out online. At The Journey Church, we see God moving in our community on a daily basis. We would love for you to join us this Sunday. #lovinggod #lovingpeople...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6Asu_0bgSv0j200

Street Dance in Frederick, SD

Frederick, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Since we had to cut things short the last time, we're heading back with a full night of music to help the Frederick Area Fire & Rescue Volunteers do a little fundraising. And this time, we'll be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QM2Z6_0bgSv0j200

Wolves Tri

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1200 S Jay St, Aberdeen, SD

400 Meter Swim, 12 Mile Bike, and 3 mile Run Individual Age Groups: 19 & U, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, and 50+ Team Competition - Swim, Bike, Run Check out the website link for more detailed information

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1DDe_0bgSv0j200

91st Dakota Open

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 39084 130th St, Aberdeen, SD

One of the oldest golf tournaments in the country will be played at Moccasin Creek Country Club and Lee Park Golf Course. The Dakota Open is an Aberdeen major tradition.\n

