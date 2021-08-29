Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deadwood, SD

Deadwood events coming up

Posted by 
Deadwood Daily
Deadwood Daily
 4 days ago

(DEADWOOD, SD) Live events are coming to Deadwood.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Deadwood area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11pmb8_0bgSur5Z00

The Spirit of the American Cowboy Supper and Show

Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Spirit of the American Cowboy Supper and Comedy Music Show at the High Plains Western Heritage Center in Spearfish is a can’t-miss attraction. Enjoy an authentic cowboy supper of beef tips...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJumh_0bgSur5Z00

Rural Women in Ag Conference - 2021

Deadwood, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 Pine Crest Lane, Deadwood, SD 57732

A two-day conference held in the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota where women involved in agriculture can network and learn together.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Oy0G_0bgSur5Z00

Deadwood Jam 2021 VIP Reserved Seating - Friday 9/17 Only

Deadwood, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 709 Main Street, Deadwood, SD 57732

Reserved Seating for 9/17 Deadwood Jam - choose the heated & covered Silverado Outlaw Deck or a seat on Franklin Hotel Veranda Balcony!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00feR5_0bgSur5Z00

Kool Deadwood Nites 2021

Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Buckle Up! Classic cars and free concerts featuring Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits on Thursday night, The Skyliners and Strawberry Fields on Friday night, and Boogie Wonder Band and 1910 Fruitgum...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gp7au_0bgSur5Z00

Spearfish Creek Wine Bar Presents: Seth & Sara

Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Join us at Spearfish Creek Wine Bar for live music, delicious dishes, and a wide variety of wines! "Seth and Sara" have been van-life-ing it across the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Deadwood Daily

Deadwood Daily

Deadwood, SD
29
Followers
221
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Deadwood Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deadwood, SD
Government
City
Spearfish, SD
Spearfish, SD
Government
City
Deadwood, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Noone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Comedy Music#Cowboy#Live Events#American#Skyliners#Boogie Wonder Band#Fruitgum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy