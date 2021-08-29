Deadwood events coming up

(DEADWOOD, SD) Live events are coming to Deadwood.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Deadwood area:

The Spirit of the American Cowboy Supper and Show Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Spirit of the American Cowboy Supper and Comedy Music Show at the High Plains Western Heritage Center in Spearfish is a can’t-miss attraction. Enjoy an authentic cowboy supper of beef tips...

Rural Women in Ag Conference - 2021 Deadwood, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 Pine Crest Lane, Deadwood, SD 57732

A two-day conference held in the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota where women involved in agriculture can network and learn together.

Deadwood Jam 2021 VIP Reserved Seating - Friday 9/17 Only Deadwood, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 709 Main Street, Deadwood, SD 57732

Reserved Seating for 9/17 Deadwood Jam - choose the heated & covered Silverado Outlaw Deck or a seat on Franklin Hotel Veranda Balcony!

Kool Deadwood Nites 2021 Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Buckle Up! Classic cars and free concerts featuring Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits on Thursday night, The Skyliners and Strawberry Fields on Friday night, and Boogie Wonder Band and 1910 Fruitgum...

Spearfish Creek Wine Bar Presents: Seth & Sara Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Join us at Spearfish Creek Wine Bar for live music, delicious dishes, and a wide variety of wines! "Seth and Sara" have been van-life-ing it across the...