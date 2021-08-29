What’s up Lockwood: Local events calendar

(LOCKWOOD, MO) Live events are coming to Lockwood.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lockwood:

Sunflower Festival Stotts City, MO

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 15144 State Hwy 97, Stotts City, MO

Country Roads is celebrating the end of that sweet summer sun with SUNFLOWERS! Sunflowers of every size and color on a hillside with a view only you can see! Come stroll through their breathtaking...

All Church Party Oronogo, MO

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 22145 Kafir Rd, Oronogo, MO

The Party 🎉 Come enjoy one last little bit of summer fun with your family and friends! There will be all sorts of yard games, inflatables, water games and an opportunity to set a Guinness Book of...

Rabbit butchering class Miller, MO

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Learn to butcher rabbits for your freezer. Participants will be limited to 6, due to the number of rabbits that will be ready to be processed. Each participant will take their butchered rabbit...

G-Guage Train Tour Aurora, MO

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 121 E Olive St, Aurora, MO

All weekend, the Ozark Garden Railway Association will be having tours of their members layouts. The chamber will be a part of that on Saturday. Come and see our display. Lions Club Fall BBQ at...

Repurposed Faire Monett, MO

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 400-498 Front St, Monett, MO

Outdoor festival under tents and large covered pavilion. Vendors of vintage, antique, re-purposed, junk, handcrafted and fine art. Lots of great food and music both days! Grassy park area, great...