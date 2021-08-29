Bremond calendar: Coming events
(BREMOND, TX) Live events are lining up on the Bremond calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bremond:
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 PM
Address: 1123 S 8th St, Waco, TX 76706
John Mark McMillan -- Awaken The Dream Tour with Special guests The Gray Havens & Antoine Bradford!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM
Address: 950 North Earl Rudder Freeway, Bryan, TX 77808
Come watch the first game of the season with your fellow cougar fans!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Address: 7628 Edge School House Rd, Hearne, TX
Update: Only 2 spots left. Cost: $40 Enjoy an evening out and create a masterpiece for your home, office or a friend. Multiple designs to choose from. Door prizes, light snacks, and bottled water...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 720 S 5th Street, 112, Waco, TX 76706
Join us at our Waco Tiffwich Block Party for sweet treats, music and games- all for a great cause!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 106 East Navasota Street, Groesbeck, TX 76642
Limestone Animal Rescue Adoption Shelter is hosting our annual Spay-ghetti Dinner & Silent Auction, Saturday, September 25, 2021.
