Bremond, TX

Bremond calendar: Coming events

 4 days ago

(BREMOND, TX) Live events are lining up on the Bremond calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bremond:

John Mark McMillan

Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 1123 S 8th St, Waco, TX 76706

John Mark McMillan -- Awaken The Dream Tour with Special guests The Gray Havens & Antoine Bradford!

BYU vs. Arizona Football Game

Bryan, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 950 North Earl Rudder Freeway, Bryan, TX 77808

Come watch the first game of the season with your fellow cougar fans!

Make & Take Workshop - Lazy Susan

Hearne, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 7628 Edge School House Rd, Hearne, TX

Update: Only 2 spots left. Cost: $40 Enjoy an evening out and create a masterpiece for your home, office or a friend. Multiple designs to choose from. Door prizes, light snacks, and bottled water...

10/29 Waco Tiffwich Block Party hosted by Tiff's Treats

Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 720 S 5th Street, 112, Waco, TX 76706

Join us at our Waco Tiffwich Block Party for sweet treats, music and games- all for a great cause!

Limestone Animal Rescue Adoption Shelter Spay-ghetti Dinner & Auction

Groesbeck, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 106 East Navasota Street, Groesbeck, TX 76642

Limestone Animal Rescue Adoption Shelter is hosting our annual Spay-ghetti Dinner & Silent Auction, Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Bremond Updates

Bremond Updates

Bremond, TX
