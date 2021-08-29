Cancel
Edgewood, IA

Edgewood events coming soon

Edgewood Voice
Edgewood Voice
 4 days ago

(EDGEWOOD, IA) Live events are lining up on the Edgewood calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Edgewood:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0smp6e_0bgSufk500

A Night with Legends

Marquette, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 Anti Monopoly, Marquette, IA 52158

A Night with Legends a tribute to Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Michael Jackson!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rrXQZ_0bgSufk500

Petersburg Back Filed Country Bash

Dyersville, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1623 300th Ave, Dyersville, IA 52040

Parade at 3:30. EllieMae Millenkamp starts at 5:30. Robert Deitch and the Diehards starts at 7-10. Fireworks at 9.

Northeast Iowa Bump -n- Run Series

Volga, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 609 Washington Street, Volga, IA 52077

Demo derby meets dirt track racing with a twist. A uniquely designed dirt race with zig zag turns and jumps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jTggZ_0bgSufk500

Impact Life

Worthington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 309 3rd Ave, Worthington, IA

St. Paul Church, Worthington, IA is hosting a blood drive with Impact Life. There will be an air conditioned bus parked on the North parking lot by church. Please bring a mask and photo ID.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uvgBN_0bgSufk500

Sunday D&D: Tyranny of Dragons

Dyersville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1213 12th Ave SE #101, Dyersville, IA

Dungeons and Dragons! Avert the cataclysmic return of Tiamat in Tyranny of Dragons, an adventure for the world’s greatest roleplaying game. Beginner friendly. We'll have pre-generated characters...

