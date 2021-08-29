Live events Hana — what’s coming up
(HANA, HI) Live events are coming to Hana.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hana:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 1008 Awalau Road, First Left After Gate, Haiku, HI 96708
Wander down an enchanting forest path where you can pet & feed mythological creatures & enjoy the beautiful nature of Awalau Farm.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Address: 120 Kaukahi St, Kihei, HI
All are invited to experience this soul satisfying process of mantra meditation. A bit about mantra meditation: Mantra meditation is an easy meditation practice which uses sound as the focus for...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 4100 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea-Makena, HI 96753
Make plans to attend our conference & bring your family to the beautiful island of Maui, Hawaii at the Fairmont Kea Lani.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 61 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI
Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Thursday, 8am - 4pmFriday, 8am - 5pm Location: 61 South Kihei Road
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 PM
Address: 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr, Wailea, HI
Take the family and go enjoy a Free Polynesian Show at the Shops at Wailea. This cultural performance will honor the many beautiful dances of Polynesia which includes Hawaiian hula, Tahitian and...
