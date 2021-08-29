Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hana, HI

Live events Hana — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Hana Digest
Hana Digest
 4 days ago

(HANA, HI) Live events are coming to Hana.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hana:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jFkxs_0bgSuerM00

Enchanted Farm Tour

Haiku, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1008 Awalau Road, First Left After Gate, Haiku, HI 96708

Wander down an enchanting forest path where you can pet & feed mythological creatures & enjoy the beautiful nature of Awalau Farm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D33Qg_0bgSuerM00

Tuesday Night Kirtan

Kihei, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 120 Kaukahi St, Kihei, HI

All are invited to experience this soul satisfying process of mantra meditation. A bit about mantra meditation: Mantra meditation is an easy meditation practice which uses sound as the focus for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TBTqH_0bgSuerM00

20th Maui Cardiovascular Symposium

Kihei, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 4100 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea-Makena, HI 96753

Make plans to attend our conference & bring your family to the beautiful island of Maui, Hawaii at the Fairmont Kea Lani.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KS51P_0bgSuerM00

Farmers Market of Maui-Kihei

Kihei, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 61 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Thursday, 8am - 4pmFriday, 8am - 5pm Location: 61 South Kihei Road

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gsFyC_0bgSuerM00

Polynesian Show at The Shops at Wailea

Wailea, Wailea-Makena, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr, Wailea, HI

Take the family and go enjoy a Free Polynesian Show at the Shops at Wailea. This cultural performance will honor the many beautiful dances of Polynesia which includes Hawaiian hula, Tahitian and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Hana Digest

Hana Digest

Hana, HI
12
Followers
210
Post
865
Views
ABOUT

With Hana Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haiku, HI
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
City
Kihei, HI
City
Wailea, HI
City
Hana, HI
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Hawaiian#Tahitian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy