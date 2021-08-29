Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoyt Lakes, MN

Hoyt Lakes calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Hoyt Lakes Daily
Hoyt Lakes Daily
 4 days ago

(HOYT LAKES, MN) Hoyt Lakes has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hoyt Lakes area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mB9UR_0bgSuYVs00

MSHA 3-Day New Miner (T-Th) (ZOOM)

Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 1515 E 25th St, Hibbing, MN

This class is currently being offered in a ZOOM […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fuaQt_0bgSuYVs00

Hair & Makeup for Film 3 Day On Set Experience

Hibbing, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1515 East 25th Street, Hibbing, MN 55746

3 day on set experience aimed at professionals wanting to transfer their skills to Film & TV

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jYNzU_0bgSuYVs00

Brimson Sisu

Brimson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1898 Hwy 44, Brimson, MN

The Brimson Sisu is on Saturday August 28, 2021 to Tuesday August 31, 2021. It includes the following events: Brimson Sisu 4.4 Mile RUN, Brimson Sisu 4.4 Mile WALK, and Virtual Brimson Sisu 4.4...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PnBXn_0bgSuYVs00

Ely Farmers Market

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 721 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 1 - September 28, 2021Every Tuesday, 5pm - 7pm Location: Whiteside Park, 702 East Sheridan Street, Ely, MN 55731

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MtcuV_0bgSuYVs00

Inaugural Campout/ Bear Head Lake S.P.

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 9301 Bear Head State Park Rd, Ely, MN

List of She Unplugged Adventures LLC upcoming events. Trips-adventures Events by She Unplugged Adventures LLC. Events - Inaugural Campout: Bear Head Lake State

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hoyt Lakes Daily

Hoyt Lakes Daily

Hoyt Lakes, MN
3
Followers
245
Post
860
Views
ABOUT

With Hoyt Lakes Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ely, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Hoyt Lakes, MN
City
Hibbing, MN
Hibbing, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Tv Starts#Ely Mn 55731 Starts#Bear Head Lake State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy