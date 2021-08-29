Hoyt Lakes calendar: What's coming up

(HOYT LAKES, MN) Hoyt Lakes has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hoyt Lakes area:

MSHA 3-Day New Miner (T-Th) (ZOOM) Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 1515 E 25th St, Hibbing, MN

This class is currently being offered in a ZOOM […]

Hair & Makeup for Film 3 Day On Set Experience Hibbing, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1515 East 25th Street, Hibbing, MN 55746

3 day on set experience aimed at professionals wanting to transfer their skills to Film & TV

Brimson Sisu Brimson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1898 Hwy 44, Brimson, MN

The Brimson Sisu is on Saturday August 28, 2021 to Tuesday August 31, 2021. It includes the following events: Brimson Sisu 4.4 Mile RUN, Brimson Sisu 4.4 Mile WALK, and Virtual Brimson Sisu 4.4...

Ely Farmers Market Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 721 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 1 - September 28, 2021Every Tuesday, 5pm - 7pm Location: Whiteside Park, 702 East Sheridan Street, Ely, MN 55731

Inaugural Campout/ Bear Head Lake S.P. Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 9301 Bear Head State Park Rd, Ely, MN

List of She Unplugged Adventures LLC upcoming events. Trips-adventures Events by She Unplugged Adventures LLC. Events - Inaugural Campout: Bear Head Lake State