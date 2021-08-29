What’s up Freeman: Local events calendar

(FREEMAN, SD) Live events are coming to Freeman.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Freeman:

Mighty Mo Photo Show Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 508 Douglas Ave, Yankton, SD

The annual photographic exhibit and competition known as the Might Mo Photo Show is now on display at G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery. The exhibit's theme is Capturing Sound and features 14 photos by...

East River Strutters Chapter, SD Tyndall, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1609 Laurel St, Tyndall, SD

East River Strutters Chapter, SDTickets:Single: $45.00Couple: $55.00Sponsor: $260.00Jake: $15.00Sponsor Couple: $270.00Silver Sponsor: $650.00

2021 South Dakota Salutes - Rifle Tournament Humboldt, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 45743 260th Street, Humboldt, SD 57035

The 2021 rifle tournaments are individual events with yardage variables based on ammunition & gun set-up. There will be 2 daily tournaments

Chase the Ace of Hearts Hartford, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1021 S Diamond Cir, Hartford, SD

Tickets will be sold weekly on Mondays from 5-7 pm at Blue 42 Sports Bar with the weekly drawing taking place after 7:15 pm. Participants will "chase" the ace of hearts with the weekly winner...

Wild Card Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Wild Card at 43504 SD-52, Yankton, SD 57078-6349, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm