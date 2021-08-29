Cancel
Crosbyton, TX

Crosbyton events coming up

Crosbyton News Beat
(CROSBYTON, TX) Crosbyton is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crosbyton:

All-Church Book Study — First United Methodist Church

Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1411 Broadway St, Lubbock, TX

We will study the book, Dangerous Prayers , by Craig Groeschel which teaches "how to pray prayers that search your soul, breaks your habits, and send you to pursue God's calling". Sermons will...

Spivey at the Kress — Burklee Hill Vineyards

Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1109 Broadway St, Lubbock, TX

End your month the best way, at Burklee Hill! Uncork a bottle with us and enjoy live music with Ryan Spivey!

Chosen Lounge Thursdays

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 1928 Buddy Holly Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79404

Come join us at the #1 nightclub in Lubbock EVERY Thursday Bottle Service | Private Sections | Hookah and beautiful ladies

Table Tennis - Lubbock, TX 2021

Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3200 Amherst St, Lubbock, TX

Description Ages 50+, Free, Sharpen your coordination and skills playing table tennis. (All Day). Maggie Trejo Supercenter. Age Category Senior

11th Annual A Night for the Museum | FiberMax Center for Discovery @ Lubbock Memorial Civic Center @ 6pm

Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:50 AM

Address: 1121 Canyon Lake Dr, Lubbock, TX

11th Annual A Night for the Museum FiberMax Center for Discovery Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Tuesday, August 31st 6pm Tickets: $100-Individual; $1000-Reserved Table for Eight; $3000-Event...

ABOUT

With Crosbyton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

