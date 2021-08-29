Crosbyton events coming up
(CROSBYTON, TX) Crosbyton is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crosbyton:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 1411 Broadway St, Lubbock, TX
We will study the book, Dangerous Prayers , by Craig Groeschel which teaches "how to pray prayers that search your soul, breaks your habits, and send you to pursue God's calling". Sermons will...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 1109 Broadway St, Lubbock, TX
End your month the best way, at Burklee Hill! Uncork a bottle with us and enjoy live music with Ryan Spivey!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Address: 1928 Buddy Holly Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79404
Come join us at the #1 nightclub in Lubbock EVERY Thursday Bottle Service | Private Sections | Hookah and beautiful ladies
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 3200 Amherst St, Lubbock, TX
Description Ages 50+, Free, Sharpen your coordination and skills playing table tennis. (All Day). Maggie Trejo Supercenter. Age Category Senior
11th Annual A Night for the Museum | FiberMax Center for Discovery @ Lubbock Memorial Civic Center @ 6pm
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:50 AM
Address: 1121 Canyon Lake Dr, Lubbock, TX
11th Annual A Night for the Museum FiberMax Center for Discovery Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Tuesday, August 31st 6pm Tickets: $100-Individual; $1000-Reserved Table for Eight; $3000-Event...
