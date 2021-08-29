Cancel
Gualala, CA

Coming soon: Gualala events

Gualala Digest
Gualala Digest
 4 days ago

(GUALALA, CA) Live events are coming to Gualala.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gualala:

Elizabeth MacDougall at RIVINO

Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 4001 Rivino Ranch Rd, Ukiah, CA

Elizabeth was a huge hit the last time she was under the Boujee Tent, an we're excited to welcome her back for another special Sunday performance! Her program includes Bach Partita in B flat...

Transformation game. Psychological board group magic game

Jenner, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 9960 California 1, Jenner, CA 95450

Transformational Game is one of the best tools to solve the puzzle of your life What to do? Where to go? Who am I? What is the purpose of my

Inspiration: introduction to different breathwork styles

Jenner, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 9960 California 1, Jenner, CA 95450

Welcome to our traditional basic Breathwork workshop, Your doorway to self-exploration and transpersonal experiences !

First Friday Kirtan

Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Trillium Herb Company is hosting a kirtan party August 6! Kirtan is a call and response singing of Sanskrit chants and prayers. No experience necessary and open to all ages. Refreshments provided...

doTERRA Aromatouch Training Bayreuth

Gualala, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Address: Kulmbacher Straße 11, 95445 Bayreuth

Das doTERRA AromaTouch Technique Training – lerne in nur  1 Tag diese effektive Methode einfache und intuitive Berührungsmethode unterstütz

