Cove calendar: What's coming up

(COVE, AR) Live events are lining up on the Cove calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cove:

Back Porch Picnic Hatfield, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

The Back Porch Picnic happens once a year at the close of summer. It is a time of great fun and fellowship as we eat together, play games, and hear lots of laughter. This year we will be having a...

Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

New Ways, Better Days Contact:For more information, Call Lisa E. 479-243-3542

Kayaking Campout - Aug 2021 Broken Bow, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

We will be camping near Broken Bow, OK and kayaking on Saturday.

Runestone Festival-A Walk Through Time Heavener, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 18365 Runestone rd., Heavener, OK 74937

Join us this year for Runestone Festival: A Walk Through Time - A festival like no other!

Queen Wilhelmina Rod Run Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The Queen Wilhelmina Rod Run is a 3 day car show with a long history of being well attended. Friday, August 27th will kick off with a Rod Run Parade followed by a Show-NShine on North Mena Street...