Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cove, AR

Cove calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Cove News Beat
Cove News Beat
 4 days ago

(COVE, AR) Live events are lining up on the Cove calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cove:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THmzQ_0bgSuGs200

Back Porch Picnic

Hatfield, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

The Back Porch Picnic happens once a year at the close of summer. It is a time of great fun and fellowship as we eat together, play games, and hear lots of laughter. This year we will be having a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DnyZd_0bgSuGs200

Narcotics Anonymous Support Group

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

New Ways, Better Days Contact:For more information, Call Lisa E. 479-243-3542

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mqJeW_0bgSuGs200

Kayaking Campout - Aug 2021

Broken Bow, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

We will be camping near Broken Bow, OK and kayaking on Saturday.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8Gad_0bgSuGs200

Runestone Festival-A Walk Through Time

Heavener, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 18365 Runestone rd., Heavener, OK 74937

Join us this year for Runestone Festival: A Walk Through Time - A festival like no other!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vDfBI_0bgSuGs200

Queen Wilhelmina Rod Run

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The Queen Wilhelmina Rod Run is a 3 day car show with a long history of being well attended. Friday, August 27th will kick off with a Rod Run Parade followed by a Show-NShine on North Mena Street...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Cove News Beat

Cove News Beat

Cove, AR
18
Followers
207
Post
808
Views
ABOUT

With Cove News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cove, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Ar#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy