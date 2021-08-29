Seeley Lake events coming soon
(SEELEY LAKE, MT) Live events are lining up on the Seeley Lake calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seeley Lake:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 72691 Lumpry Rd, Arlee, MT
4 Days of Rat Hunting fun! Friday thru Monday! Hosted by MTK9S and Redwood Ratters! Bookended by 2 days of NASDA trials Thursday and Tuesday!
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 738 South 1st Street West, Missoula, MT 59802
The Wild Rivers Film Tour returns for its 6th year! Films celebrate wild rivers, the people who love them, and the need to protect them.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 456 Airport Rd, Seeley Lake, MT
Monday August 30, 2021: Event listing from Seeley-Swan High School: Monday, August 30 from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 38689 Montana 200, Greenough, MT 59823
A dryland, dog-powered sports event in Western MT. Includes rig, scooter, bike and canicross w/ competitive, novice, and junior categories.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 5705 Grant Creek Road, Missoula, MT 59808
Find fall birds with renowned author and birder Sneed B. Collard III.
