Seeley Lake events coming soon

(SEELEY LAKE, MT) Live events are lining up on the Seeley Lake calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seeley Lake:

Rat-Acular Summer Games Barn Hunt Trials Arlee, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 72691 Lumpry Rd, Arlee, MT

4 Days of Rat Hunting fun! Friday thru Monday! Hosted by MTK9S and Redwood Ratters! Bookended by 2 days of NASDA trials Thursday and Tuesday!

Wild Rivers Film Tour Missoula Missoula, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 738 South 1st Street West, Missoula, MT 59802

The Wild Rivers Film Tour returns for its 6th year! Films celebrate wild rivers, the people who love them, and the need to protect them.

JV Football Home VS Arlee - Seeley-Swan High School Seeley Lake, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 456 Airport Rd, Seeley Lake, MT

Monday August 30, 2021: Event listing from Seeley-Swan High School: Monday, August 30 from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Western Montana Dirt Derby 2021 Bonner, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 38689 Montana 200, Greenough, MT 59823

A dryland, dog-powered sports event in Western MT. Includes rig, scooter, bike and canicross w/ competitive, novice, and junior categories.

Birding with Sneed B. Collard III Missoula, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 5705 Grant Creek Road, Missoula, MT 59808

Find fall birds with renowned author and birder Sneed B. Collard III.