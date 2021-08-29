Coming soon: Neligh events

(NELIGH, NE) Live events are coming to Neligh.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Neligh area:

Volunteers — Creighton Community Radio Creighton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Creighton Community Radio is looking for volunteers. You would be able to make your own hours and duties would include recording updates to the weather, calendar, and daily lunch specials. The...

Noises Off Auditions Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Norfolk Community Theatre’s first auditions of the season. Noises Off by Michael Frayn has roles available for 4 women and 5 men including roles for actors 55 and up. For more information contact...

Farmers Market Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 609 W Norfolk Ave, Norfolk, NE

Head downtown for fresh produce and home baked goods at the Norfolk Farmers Market, now located at Riverpoint Square Park at 3rd and Norfolk Avenue in downtown Norfolk. The Farmers Market will be...

Nebraska Mid-Amateur Championships Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1700 N Riverside Blvd, Norfolk, NE

36-hole flighted stroke play championship. Must be a resident of the state of Nebraska and a member of the Nebraska Golf Association.