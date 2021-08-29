Red Rock calendar: Events coming up

(RED ROCK, AZ) Red Rock has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Red Rock:

2021 Get a CLUE with Project Grad Fundraiser Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:15 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 300 West Greenock Drive, Oro Valley, AZ 85737

3 Hour Fundraiser, Murder Mystery dinner: Costumes (prizes for best costumes), grand prize, silent auctions, 50/50 drawing, and much more!

Master of Gravity: Dr. Dan Bennett will have you amazed and laughing! Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 8000 N. Silverbell Rd., Tucson, AZ 85743

This is the math and science lecture you wish you had back in college!! Really fun and funny!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Marana, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Marana, AZ 85653

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Open House: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM at 5923 W Double Green Ln Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 22121290 in Dos Lagos starts on Sun, Aug 29, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM MST.

Live Music with AM Gold! Oro Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1335 W Lambert Ln, Oro Valley, AZ

Live Music with AM Gold! is on Facebook. To connect with Live Music with AM Gold!, join Facebook today.