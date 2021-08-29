Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Rock, AZ

Red Rock calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Red Rock News Beat
Red Rock News Beat
 4 days ago

(RED ROCK, AZ) Red Rock has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Red Rock:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODvvO_0bgSu5FI00

2021 Get a CLUE with Project Grad Fundraiser

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:15 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 300 West Greenock Drive, Oro Valley, AZ 85737

3 Hour Fundraiser, Murder Mystery dinner: Costumes (prizes for best costumes), grand prize, silent auctions, 50/50 drawing, and much more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YNv1D_0bgSu5FI00

Master of Gravity: Dr. Dan Bennett will have you amazed and laughing!

Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 8000 N. Silverbell Rd., Tucson, AZ 85743

This is the math and science lecture you wish you had back in college!! Really fun and funny!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43TXyK_0bgSu5FI00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Marana, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Marana, AZ 85653

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hqhtq_0bgSu5FI00

Open House: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM at 5923 W Double Green Ln

Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 22121290 in Dos Lagos starts on Sun, Aug 29, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM MST.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lh3Q3_0bgSu5FI00

Live Music with AM Gold!

Oro Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1335 W Lambert Ln, Oro Valley, AZ

Live Music with AM Gold! is on Facebook. To connect with Live Music with AM Gold!, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Red Rock News Beat

Red Rock News Beat

Red Rock, AZ
20
Followers
210
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Red Rock News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oro Valley, AZ
City
Marana, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Red Rock, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make Yourself#Lagos#Stand Up Comedy#Az 85743#Az Live Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Auctions
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
Posted by
The Associated Press

FAA bans Virgin Galactic launches while probing Branson trip

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that Virgin Galactic cannot launch anyone into space again until an investigation is complete into a mishap that occurred during July’s flight with founder Richard Branson. The ban came as Virgin Galactic announced plans to launch three Italian researchers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy