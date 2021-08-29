Cancel
Ferran Torres Reveals Key Pep Guardiola and Sergio Agüero Advice Following Arsenal Brace

The young Spaniard has shown the propensity to operate down the middle for Manchester City, despite being signed to play as a natural winger.

That could be crucial to Pep Guardiola's squad this season, who looks set to remain striker-less after missing out on Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo late in the transfer window.

Torres has played as the central attacker in all three of Manchester City's Premier League matches this season - and has thoroughly impressed. His two-goal performance against Arsenal on Saturday was the best of the bunch.

The 21-year-old made all the right runs, and found himself in high-quality spaces behind the Arsenal defence. Along with his manager, a certain club legend could be responsible for Torres' emerging skills as a striker.

According to the Athletic's Sam Lee, Torres claims that Pep Guardiola and Sergio Agüero have helped him with his movement over the past year, providing guidance on the type of off-the-ball runs he had to make to get into the team as a centre-forward.

“He makes movements like the best strikers moving behind, like Jamie Vardy," Guardiola said about Torres after the match on Saturday.

Torres' rapid development will come as a massive boost to the Blues, who will be looking for a player to take over the goal-scoring efforts in the absence of a recognised striker in the squad.

Torres will likely continue to feature as Manchester City's central scoring threat, however, Guardiola will always have his classic 'false 9' as the trick up his sleeve.

