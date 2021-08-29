Cancel
New York City, NY

Off-duty NYPD officers fatally shoot gunman, take father into custody

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qSDB_0bgStxLi00
Off-duty NYPD officers fatally shoot gunman, take father into custody Police Vehicle in NYC, USA. Blue Color on the White Car. (Mindaugas Dulinskas/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NEW YORK — Two New York police officers who had just ended their shift were involved in a shootout that left a 24-year-old man dead.

The man’s 45-year-old father was also taken into custody, WNBC reported.

The father and son were involved in a verbal dispute with a group of people outside a grocery store when it escalated to a physical fight, WPIX reported. The 24-year-old pulled out a gun and fired it several times.

The off-duty officers heard the gunfire and ran to the scene. They saw the 24-year-old holding a gun. They ordered him to drop it but he didn’t.

“The 24-year-old fired several times at officers,” Chief of Patril Junita Holmes told WNBC. “The officers returned fire, which struck the 24-year-old man in the torso.”

After the son was shot, the father picked up the gun and fired multiple shots at the officers. They were able to take the 45-year-old man into custody and then helped his injured son, WNBC reported. The son was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Neither officer was injured. Their identities have not been released. There were no injuries reported by members of the group involved in the original fight.

It is unclear if charges were filed against the father.

©2021 Cox Media Group

