Spartans completely ground the Thunderbirds for a big game one win

The last time there was a crowd at CEFCU Stadium it was a cold rainy night in November 2019 when the Spartans came from behind to defeat rival Fresno State. Driving into today’s first game of the season, the experience was something very different. A lot more traffic. A lot more people walking down 7th street from the campus. A lot of activity in the stadium on a warm 90º day (and an unhealthy 147 air index from the major fires burning around California).