Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tamms, IL

Tamms events coming soon

Posted by 
Tamms News Beat
Tamms News Beat
 4 days ago

(TAMMS, IL) Tamms is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tamms:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LHukp_0bgStl0E00

Part-Time Expo / UC Lobby

Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1 University Plaza, Cape Girardeau, MO

The Office of Career Services is pleased to welcome you back to campus the Part-Time Expo! Stop by the UC Lobby on Tuesday, August 31 and Tuesday, September 7 from 10 am - 2 pm and meet a variety...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aCTEq_0bgStl0E00

SABRENA RENE CROSS

Mounds, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 429 Oakley Ln, Mounds, IL

Sabrena Rene Cross Born on August 31, 1958 in Future City, IL to the union of John and Doris Cross. She departed this life on Monday August 23, 2021 at her residece in Anna Jonesboro, IL. Sabrena...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Eyii_0bgStl0E00

Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) / Basic Life Support (BLS) Renewal Course (Live Class) (AHA-032): 8/30/2021

Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 211 St Francis Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO

More information Note: No charge for Saint Francis Healthcare System colleagues

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UE3dW_0bgStl0E00

Community Zumba Workout

Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 254 S Silver Springs Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO

Every Tuesday night 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. Zumba really is the most fun workout you'll ever do. Nobody cares if you don't know how to dance, if you're off beat the whole time, or you have to rest in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Q9ks_0bgStl0E00

Suicide Awareness and Prevention

Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 300 N Ellis St, Cape Girardeau, MO

At Centenary United Methodist Church, 6:00 - 7:30 PM In the Family Life Center With Guest Speaker Nita Dubose, Guidance Counselor Chances are that you know someone who is struggling with...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Tamms News Beat

Tamms News Beat

Tamms, IL
23
Followers
215
Post
670
Views
ABOUT

With Tamms News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Francis#Rene#Live Events#United Methodist Church#The Uc Lobby
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mounds, IL
City
Tamms, IL
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
Posted by
CNN

Biden set to travel to Louisiana to survey damage from Hurricane Ida

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is headed to Louisiana on Friday to survey damage from Hurricane Ida, after almost a week of the deadly storm ravaging the eastern half of the United States. The White House has said Biden would survey storm damage and meet with state and local officials....
Posted by
The Associated Press

New Zealand police kill ‘terrorist’ after he stabs 6 people

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities were so worried about an extremist inspired by the Islamic State group they were following him around-the-clock and were able to shoot and kill him within 60 seconds of him unleashing a frenzied knife attack that wounded six people Friday at an Auckland supermarket.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy