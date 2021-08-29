Tamms events coming soon

(TAMMS, IL) Tamms is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tamms:

Part-Time Expo / UC Lobby Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1 University Plaza, Cape Girardeau, MO

The Office of Career Services is pleased to welcome you back to campus the Part-Time Expo! Stop by the UC Lobby on Tuesday, August 31 and Tuesday, September 7 from 10 am - 2 pm and meet a variety...

SABRENA RENE CROSS Mounds, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 429 Oakley Ln, Mounds, IL

Sabrena Rene Cross Born on August 31, 1958 in Future City, IL to the union of John and Doris Cross. She departed this life on Monday August 23, 2021 at her residece in Anna Jonesboro, IL. Sabrena...

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 211 St Francis Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO

More information Note: No charge for Saint Francis Healthcare System colleagues

Community Zumba Workout Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 254 S Silver Springs Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO

Every Tuesday night 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. Zumba really is the most fun workout you'll ever do. Nobody cares if you don't know how to dance, if you're off beat the whole time, or you have to rest in...

Suicide Awareness and Prevention Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 300 N Ellis St, Cape Girardeau, MO

At Centenary United Methodist Church, 6:00 - 7:30 PM In the Family Life Center With Guest Speaker Nita Dubose, Guidance Counselor Chances are that you know someone who is struggling with...