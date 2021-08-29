You need to play this forgotten Donkey Kong classic on Nintendo Switch ASAP

The opponent’s name was “K’s,” a 29-year old cyborg from Germany. I was told that his special weapons were “weapon” and “arm.” I laughed, but sure enough, K’s had two long metallic arms that had an incredible reach. His legs were long too, meaning that the jump kicks which had been so effective in previous battles were useless. My close-up blades were at a serious disadvantage. Instead, I had to wait for K’s to make the first move, dodge that, and sneak in for the hits while he was still off-balance. Eventually, I was ready to face Jade, the Fighting King.