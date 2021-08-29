Panguitch calendar: Coming events

(PANGUITCH, UT) Live events are coming to Panguitch.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Panguitch:

Utah Athletic Grants Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 351 W Center St, Cedar City, UT

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

Computer Basics Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 757 West 800 South, Cedar City, UT 84720

This two-day class will provide you with computers to use during class.

UROHC Overdose Public Safety /Public Health Summit Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 351 West University Boulevard, Cedar City, UT 84720

The UROHC Public Safety/Health Summit will bring together law enforcement, first responders, and public health professionals to discuss OUD.

Great Outdoor Beaver Meeting 2021 (Click on Tickets to Register) Beaver, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 371 UT-153, Beaver, UT 84713

Our 2021 Slogan: "An Experience You Must Not Miss" From the Big Book of Alcoholics Anonymous, Page 89

Travel Photography Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 351 W University Blvd, Cedar City, UT 84720

In this two-week course, explore the ways to enhance your travel photography.