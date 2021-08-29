Ennis calendar: Events coming up

(ENNIS, MT) Live events are lining up on the Ennis calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ennis:

Big Sky Thursday Night Ride Big Sky, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 11 Lone Peak Drive, ##101, Big Sky, MT 59716

This is a group ride designed for fun and building a mountain bike community. Riders of all skill levels are welcome!

Little Jane and the Pistol Whips Gallatin Gateway, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 205 Buffalo Horn Creek Rd, Gallatin Gateway, MT

Join us for a lovely evening of music, great food, and Big Sky views! You won't be disappointed.

TASTE Walkabout at Lone Mountain Ranch Gallatin Gateway, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: Lone Mountain Ranch Road, Big Sky, MT 59730

Join us for our annual TASTE at LMR – a feast of music + food + spirits, this Labor Day Weekend!

Lillies’s Garden fall barn sale Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 80889 Gallatin Road, Bozeman, MT 59718

Fall harvest is in full swing! Come on out to Lillies’s Garden for our annual barn sale and grab some items to decorate for fall!

Evening in Science - 20th Anniversary of the Science Center Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2500 Springhill Road, Bozeman, MT 59718

An adult science fair featuring innovative science and technology during a festive evening to benefit the Montana Science Center.