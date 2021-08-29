Ennis calendar: Events coming up
(ENNIS, MT) Live events are lining up on the Ennis calendar.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ennis:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 11 Lone Peak Drive, ##101, Big Sky, MT 59716
This is a group ride designed for fun and building a mountain bike community. Riders of all skill levels are welcome!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 205 Buffalo Horn Creek Rd, Gallatin Gateway, MT
Join us for a lovely evening of music, great food, and Big Sky views! You won't be disappointed.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: Lone Mountain Ranch Road, Big Sky, MT 59730
Join us for our annual TASTE at LMR – a feast of music + food + spirits, this Labor Day Weekend!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 80889 Gallatin Road, Bozeman, MT 59718
Fall harvest is in full swing! Come on out to Lillies’s Garden for our annual barn sale and grab some items to decorate for fall!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 2500 Springhill Road, Bozeman, MT 59718
An adult science fair featuring innovative science and technology during a festive evening to benefit the Montana Science Center.
