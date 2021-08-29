Cancel
Wright, WY

Wright events coming up

Posted by 
Wright Today
Wright Today
 4 days ago

(WRIGHT, WY) Live events are coming to Wright.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wright:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qiy2R_0bgStWiD00

Cub Scout Pack 6099 Recruitment Night

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Come check out Cub Scout Pack 6099! Your kiddos can join the scouts in some super fun activities and you can get your kiddos signed up for Cub Scouts!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzgEB_0bgStWiD00

Parent's Jump Free

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 4901 Tanner Dr, Gillette, WY

Are you in need of some affordable family fun? Come to The Zone! Purchase a 1-hour Jump Pass and get one parent in free, or purchase two 1-hour Jump Passes and get two parents in free! While...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJEXQ_0bgStWiD00

Tuesday Bible Study — Mike Morrison Ministries

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:20 PM

Address: #2 W McKenzie Rd, Gillette, WY

Join us for Bible Study every Tuesday evening at the Barn! Teacher: Mike Morrison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n7fIV_0bgStWiD00

CCPL Play to Learn

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 2101 S 4-J Rd, Gillette, WY

Children and their caregivers are welcome to stop by CCPL for hands-on imaginative, constructive, and exploratory activities designed to encourage learning through play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AroWs_0bgStWiD00

Downtown Gillette Farmers Market

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 118 S Gillette Ave, Gillette, WY

Season: Year Round Market Hours Monday - Saturdays, 11 am - 6 pm Location: Old Cheesehouse, 118 S. Gillette Avenue

With Wright Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

