New Orleans, LA

Meteorologists ahead of Hurricane Ida arrival: "We can't bear to see this on satellite"

By Axios
Axios
 5 days ago
National Weather Service meteorologists and others expressed fear and alarm Sunday at the "monster" Hurricane Ida became overnight as it churned toward Louisiana. What they're saying: "As meteorologists at the National Weather Service Slidell office, we can't bear to see this on satellite," the NWS New Orleans tweeted Sunday morning. "We have hard times ahead, but we will all persevere. Take all messages we, public officials and broadcast media are saying SERIOUSLY. "

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

New York City, NYyaleclimateconnections.org

Northeast pummeled with colossal flooding, destructive tornadoes

Some of the worst urban flash flooding in U.S. history struck the New York City area on Wednesday night, as the remnants of once-category 4 Hurricane Ida teamed up with a frontal zone, upper-level energy, and an influx of tropical moisture to dump historic rains across the Northeast. Countless homes and businesses were flooded, some severely, and the nation’s largest city was brought to a virtual standstill, with scenes that seemed drawn from an apocalyptic future.
Louisiana Stategisuser.com

Maxar Satellite Imagery: Hurricane Ida Damage, Louisiana

Maxar’s satellites collected an extensive amount of new imagery on August 31st over the Gulf Coast and southern Louisiana that help to convey some of the damage caused by Hurricane Ida. Images show several of the cities and towns to the south and west of New Orleans that suffered significant...
Axios

How to reduce the toll of the next big storm

Weather and climate science experts are struggling to determine how their accurate warnings of potentially disastrous urban flooding, instigated by Hurricane Ida’s remnants and supercharged by climate change, still resulted in so many deaths. Why it matters: As climate change exacerbates extreme precipitation events such as this one, disconnects between...

