Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Noah Syndergaard reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

By Darragh McDonald
Posted by 
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SvZpp_0bgStJU000
New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers a pitch during the first inning of a rehab assignment start for the St. Lucie Mets on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/TCPALM via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Noah Syndergaard has tested positive for COVID-19, per several reporters, including Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. The righty was scheduled to make a rehab appearance today as he continues his arduous journey back to the big leagues. Instead, it will be yet another setback in a year full of them for Syndergaard.

Since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2020, it’s been nothing but stops and starts for Thor in 2021. He initially started a rehab stint in May but was shut down after just two starts due to elbow inflammation. He then began a second rehab stint on Thursday, throwing just one inning, with the aim of returning as a reliever since there’s no longer enough time in the season to get properly stretched out as a starter. Now he will have to put everything on pause again due to this positive test.

This is yet another disappointment in a month full of them for the Mets. After leading the N.L. East for much of the season, they’ve gone 7-19 in August and now find themselves 7 1/2 games behind the Braves, with the Phillies in between them.

The Mets were already facing a difficult decision with Syndergaard, given that he’s approaching free agency and is a candidate for a qualifying offer. If healthy, he is a potential top-of-rotation starter and certainly worth the money. But the club will have to judge his health based on whatever small sample of work he can produce in the dwindling number of remaining games. With yet another setback, the sample they will use to make that decision has now gotten even smaller.

Comments / 0

MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Noah Syndergaard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Covid 19#Mets#Braves#Newsday Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Public Health
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBYardbarker

Noah Syndergaard expected to begin minor-league rehab this week

Noah Syndergaard is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week, according to Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. As was previously reported, the Mets are planning on having the hulking righty return as a member of their bullpen, since there’s not enough time left in the season for him to be stretched out as a starter. This would be his second rehab assignment of the year, as he attempts to work his way back from undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2020. He previously had a rehab stint in May, before being shut down due to elbow inflammation. It’s now been almost two years since his last big-league appearance, which was Sept. 29 of 2019. The final few weeks of the season will be tremendously important for both Syndergaard and the Mets. The Mets need all the help they can get to pull themselves out of their current nosedive. Despite having the division lead in the NL East as recently as Aug. 5, they are now in third place and seven games behind the Braves. As for Thor, he is a few weeks away from entering free agency for the first time and could help his own case by showing some health and effectiveness before the season ends.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Zack Wheeler snubbed in Cy Young predictions

To many, Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler is a top NL Cy Young contender. Many, but not everyone, apparently. Around the halfway point of the season, Wheeler was considered the probable runner-up to Jacob deGrom, who was having an incredible season before injuries shut him down for the year, earlier this month. After deGrom’s injury situation worsened, the award was Wheeler’s to lose. His ERA has risen over the last two months, but he’s still one of the best arms in the game, even if not enough people are talking about him.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers fans can’t stop getting in fights in the stands (Video)

Los Angeles Dodgers fans wouldn’t be Los Angeles Dodgers fans if they didn’t fight in the stands. It’s a right of passage. At the Dodgers-Braves game on Wednesday night, a group of fans opted to take frustrations into their own hands. Yes — we’re talking about a fan fight. Baseball...
MLBaudacy.com

Zack Britton to undergo surgery to remove bone chip from left elbow

The Yankees all but ended Zack Britton’s season by moving him to the 60-day injured list on Monday, and now we know why: the lefty will undergo surgery to remove a bone chip from his left elbow, his second such surgery this year. “I’m kind of hopeful it’s maybe what...
MLBMLB

Báez, Lindor to Mets fans: 'We apologize'

NEW YORK -- Two days after Javier Báez put the New York City market on edge for explaining that Mets players were using thumbs-down gestures on the basepaths to “boo” their own fans, both Báez and Francisco Lindor apologized. “Thumbs down for me means adversity that we have gone through...
MLBbuffalonynews.net

Michael Conforto's 2-run HR leads Mets past Marlins

Michael Conforto slugged a two-run homer Tuesday night, leading the New York Mets to a 3-1 win over the visiting Miami Marlins. It was New York's third straight win - and that doesn't count the Mets' 6-5 walk-off victory earlier Tuesday afternoon - since that was the resumption of an April 11 game.
Baseballpitcherlist.com

Injury Report: August 31

Welcome to this week’s Injury Report! As the fantasy playoffs draw near, we will be shifting our focus away from deep-dive injury news. We will try to make sure all your injury worries are answered by a return date and worry-o-meter rating. Willson Contreras – Knee Sprain. Willson Contreras is...
MLBFOX Sports

Carrasco scheduled to start as New York hosts Miami

LINE: Mets -180, Marlins +155; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: New York and Miami will square off on Thursday. The Mets are 40-27 in home games in 2020. New York has hit 140 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with 29, averaging one every 15.4 at-bats.
MLBeastcountymagazine.org

ECM PADRES REPORT: SNELL IMMACULATE AS PADRES TAKE SERIES

Photo: Blake Snell was fire tonight, pitching seven innings with no hits, no walks, no runs and 10 strikeouts. Via @padres on Twitter. August 31, 2021 (Phoenix) - The Padres got back on the winning track last night despite Ketel Marte’s grand slam. They went for the series tonight with Blake Snell on the mound against Zac Gallen for Arizona.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins righty Kenta Maeda undergoes Tommy John surgery

Twins ace Kenta Maeda underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters, including Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press and Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com. The operation involved the placement of an internal brace in Maeda’s elbow that apparently has a chance to expedite the recovery timeline. While Tommy John rehabilitation typically takes around 14 months, Baldelli suggested Maeda could return in between nine and 12 months' time. A more definitive timetable will be apparent a few months from now.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Blake Snell, Padres shut out Diamondbacks

Left-hander Blake Snell pitched seven no-hit innings and combined with two relievers on a three-hitter as the San Diego Padres notched a 3-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in Phoenix. Snell struck out 10 and walked two while throwing 107 pitches before departing. He retired the final...
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Interesting SPs to add; Gerrit Cole makes Yanks history; Kenta Maeda faces TJ surgery

Pitching, pitching and more pitching. That was the focus on Wednesday, for both good and bad reasons. Let's start with the good. Max Fried is on fire right now. In his latest start, he limited the Dodgers to just two runs while striking out nine over six innings of work. Over his past seven starts, Fried has a 1.76 ERA with 46 strikeouts to just five walks. The fastball is sitting 94, the breaking pitches are working, and the control is on point. This might be the best version of Fried we've seen yet.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream – 9/2

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for an excellent tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBFOX Sports

Nolin expected to start for the Nationals against the Mets

New York Mets (66-67, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (55-77, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Rich Hill (6-6, 4.11 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) Nationals: Sean Nolin (0-2, 6.57 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) LINE: Nationals +132, Mets -152; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM...

Comments / 0

Community Policy