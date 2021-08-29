Cancel
Laverne, OK

Laverne events coming up

Laverne Daily
Laverne Daily
 4 days ago

(LAVERNE, OK) Laverne is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Laverne:

.1K (328 ft) Fun Run

Woodward, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 305 Temple Houston Drive, Woodward, OK 73801

The craziest fun run you've ever done! It's 328ft of old, young, crazy, and funny with great prizes for a variety of categories!

Below 100

Woodward, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 3401 Centennial Drive, Woodward, OK 73801

This course has been described by officers from around the country as "being more of an experience than a training class."

Fundamentals of De-escalation

Woodward, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 3401 Centennial Drive, Woodward, OK 73801

This course is a necessity for any agency looking to expand on the ever-changing expectations of de-escalation.

Laverne Daily

Laverne Daily

Laverne, OK
