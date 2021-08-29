Golden State Warriors desperately need that secondary scorer
The Golden State Warriors have two-time MVP Stephen Curry and five-time All-Star Klay Thompson on the roster, but there's no denying that there's skepticism as to what level Thompson will return at. Thompson tore his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals and then ruptured his Achilles during his rehab just months before last season. It's been a brutal stretch of play for one of the greatest Warriors of all time.www.warriorscentral.com
Comments / 0