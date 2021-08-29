Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grantsboro, NC

Live events Grantsboro — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Grantsboro News Watch
Grantsboro News Watch
 4 days ago

(GRANTSBORO, NC) Grantsboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Grantsboro area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SuiK4_0bgStFx600

Leadership Team Meeting

New Bern, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Leadership Team Meeting. All members, of the leadership teams, are requested to attend.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23iSv4_0bgStFx600

Paint & Sip with Wine & Design!

New Bern, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 901B Pollock St, New Bern, NC

Paint & Sip with Wine & Design! is on Facebook. To connect with Paint & Sip with Wine & Design!, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TFjGU_0bgStFx600

TIDEWATER/PITT TO MEET

New Bern, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 94 Shoreline Dr, New Bern, NC

NCRLCA District #52 - Tidewater/Pitt business meeting will be held from 6-9 pm on 8/31/21 at River Bend Country Club, 94 Shoreline Dr, New Bern, NC. Dinner will be catered by Moore’s BBQ. PLEASE...

Learn More

Cornhole Tournament

New Bern, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 901B Pollock St, New Bern, NC

All levels are welcome to compete in our cornhole tournament every Sunday. -1st, 3rd and 5th Sundays – Pick Your Partner ($10 per team) -2nd and 4th Sundays – Random Draw ($5 per participant) Win...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=362pay_0bgStFx600

Big Jim and Phillip

New Bern, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 220 Middle St, New Bern, NC

Big Jim and Phillip will be playing at Tonic Parlor every Tuesday night. Show starts at 7:00. Located above Folks. Enter through back door and go upstairs. See you there!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Grantsboro News Watch

Grantsboro News Watch

Grantsboro, NC
21
Followers
246
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grantsboro News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Government
City
Grantsboro, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Pollock#Bern#Nc Paint Sip#Wine Design#River Bend Country Club#Shoreline Dr#Nc Big Jim#Tonic Parlor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy