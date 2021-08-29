Doyle calendar: What's coming up

(DOYLE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Doyle calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Doyle:

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Reno, NV 89510

We love THANKSGIVING!!! And to show our love for turkey day we are hosting our fifth annual Gobble Til You Wobble 1M, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

Speed Reading Class - Reno Sun Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Return 2 Passion; From Boardroom To Your Bedroom - Reno Sun Valley, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Reno, NV 89433

Boardroom taking priority in your relationship? Your partner in bed with business rather than you? This workshop will reignite your passion!

Regain Power over Bulimia and Binge Eating - Live Event With Emma Lund Sun Valley, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Reno, Reno, NV 89433

FINALLY... Discover 4 Modern Techniques That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

Stage 4: Walking with the Unknown: Finding Center in a World of Change Blairsden Graeagle, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Sierra Nevada's Mohawk Valley, Graeagle, CA 96103

We believe that the most advanced practice of leadership, is not knowing, being entirely open to what is unseen, emergent, and beyond.