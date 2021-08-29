Cancel
Stanberry, MO

Live events on the horizon in Stanberry

Stanberry Dispatch
Stanberry Dispatch
 4 days ago

(STANBERRY, MO) Live events are lining up on the Stanberry calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Stanberry area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sXTvo_0bgStAXT00

Nod Co Historical Society Book Discussion

Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 110 N Walnut St, Maryville, MO

Local author Amy Houts will discuss her new book, “Maye’s March for Women’s Votes.”\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=433lUj_0bgStAXT00

Rhea Lana's of St. Joseph Fall Family Shopping Event

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 3702 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Rhea Lana's of St. Joseph is hosting a Family Shopping Event! Get the entire family set for all things spring & summer!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b0wg7_0bgStAXT00

DIY Personalized Gift or Decor Box!

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Address: 1102 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

DIY Personalized Gift or Decor Box! No muss, No fuss...just pic your transfer and go! No experience necessary...We use as squeegee!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVhy8_0bgStAXT00

2021 Couples Tournament

Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 25867 Icon Rd, Maryville, MO

Register for the Couples Tournament happening Sunday, August 29th at the Country Club! Open to members and non-members! Registration will begin at 12:00 PM and Tee Off will be at 1:00 PM -- 9 Hole...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PaEsQ_0bgStAXT00

Back to School Story Time

Savannah, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Hello It's that time of year to start thinking about Back to School! We will be having Back to School Story Time on Tuesday August 31st. Back to School Story time and School Supply Lists have been...

Stanberry Dispatch

Stanberry Dispatch

Stanberry, MO
With Stanberry Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

