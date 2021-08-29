Live events on the horizon in Lake Toxaway

(LAKE TOXAWAY, NC) Lake Toxaway has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lake Toxaway:

Forge Your Own w/Village Blacksmiths Brevard, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 161 North Broad Street, Brevard, NC 28712

Classes for Blacksmithing being offered 8yr and up $40, $60, $80, $100, & up. Sign up to join us for a fun experience! or Call 828/966-7220

Transylvania County Cover Crop Workshop Brevard, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 101 Gaia Herbs Drive, Brevard, NC 28712

We'll learn about the latest in cover cropping and take a tour of Gaia herbs to view cover cropped land.

Designer Showhouse: Cocktails and Comments Cashiers, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1940 NC-107, Cashiers, NC

Cocktails & Comments Tuesday, August 31, 1 p.m. CHS: Elvira’s Kitchen Garden Ticketed Event: $35 CHS board member and volunteer Bette Hines and Teed Poe invite you for a tour of the CHS Heirloom...

Book of the Month Discussion — Unitarian Universalists of Transylvania County Brevard, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 24 Varsity St, Brevard, NC

This month’s book is “The Sisters of Sinai— How Two Lady Adventurers Discovered the Hidden Gospels,”by Janet Soskice. Meets at the Chalice Circle or in the Fellowship Hall if the weather is...

Blue Zones Project Anniversary Ceremony Brevard, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 349 Andante Lane, Brevard, NC 28712

Please join us to celebrate and honor the accomplishments of the Blue Zones Project- Brevard and all who make it possible.