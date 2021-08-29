Cancel
Ravenna, NE

Ravenna calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Ravenna Today
Ravenna Today
 4 days ago

(RAVENNA, NE) Ravenna is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ravenna:



ESU 10 Leadership Network Session 1-2

Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 76 Plaza Blvd, Kearney, NE

All leadership events in Elm Creek, Nebraska. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Elm Creek like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance




BanjerDan in Kearney, NE!

Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 15 E 24th St, Kearney, NE

BanjerDan at The Other Side, Kearney, NE! at The Other Side, 15 E 24th St., Kearney, United States on Mon Aug 30 2021 at 07:00 pm




Charlotte's Web - ACT Audition Form

Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Address: 83 Plaza Blvd, Kearney, NE

Auditions for our Fall play, Charlotte's Web, will be held Monday and Tuesday, August 30 and 31. NEW: AUDITIONS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Here is the link to sign up...




Mike McCracken

Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2020 W 11th St, Kearney, NE

Mike hails from Nashville, TN with over thirty years of professional playing, recording, and touring experience. Mike is a vocalist and utilizes his skills with unique instruments; dobro...




NHRA State Championship

Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 4860 thunder, Imperial Ave, Kearney, NE

7th Points Meet Sunday 8am - Time Trials 9am with Eliminations to follow



Ravenna Today

