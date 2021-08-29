Seadrift calendar: Events coming up
(SEADRIFT, TX) Live events are coming to Seadrift.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seadrift:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM
Join Chuck Wimer for live music, delicious food, and cold drinks! You may also like the following events from Chuck Wimer
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 2905 E North St, Victoria, TX
Hosted by Bethany Castro We will need volunteers to assist in staffing our annual "Taste of the Town" fundraiser. You can help with set-up or tear-down, assist in serving food, or directing traffic!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Join us each Sunday morning as we gather to worship God the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. We primarily preach through the Bible verse by verse, and we enjoy a lot of singing.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: Jaguar Hall, 2705 Houston Hwy, Victoria, TX
TDECU staff will be giving away free school supplied and promotional items to students.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM
LOS GARCIA BROTHERS at N Laurent St, Victoria, TX 77901, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm to Sat Aug 28 2021 at 02:00 am
