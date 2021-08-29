Cancel
Seadrift, TX

Seadrift calendar: Events coming up

Seadrift Today
(SEADRIFT, TX) Live events are coming to Seadrift.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seadrift:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45OXef_0bgSt3Rd00

Chuck Wimer live @5D Steakhouse Victoria

Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Join Chuck Wimer for live music, delicious food, and cold drinks! You may also like the following events from Chuck Wimer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f3BEW_0bgSt3Rd00

2021 Taste of the Town

Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2905 E North St, Victoria, TX

Hosted by Bethany Castro We will need volunteers to assist in staffing our annual "Taste of the Town" fundraiser. You can help with set-up or tear-down, assist in serving food, or directing traffic!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uhwLA_0bgSt3Rd00

Morning Worship

Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Join us each Sunday morning as we gather to worship God the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. We primarily preach through the Bible verse by verse, and we enjoy a lot of singing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CUJuG_0bgSt3Rd00

TDECU Student Giveaway

Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Jaguar Hall, 2705 Houston Hwy, Victoria, TX

TDECU staff will be giving away free school supplied and promotional items to students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KxDKf_0bgSt3Rd00

LOS GARCIA BROTHERS

Victoria, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

LOS GARCIA BROTHERS at N Laurent St, Victoria, TX 77901, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm to Sat Aug 28 2021 at 02:00 am

Seadrift, TX
ABOUT

With Seadrift Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Local
Texas Government
City
Seadrift, TX
City
Victoria, TX
#Volunteers#Tx Hosted#Tx Tdecu#N Laurent St
