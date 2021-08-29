Cancel
Jemez Pueblo, NM

Jemez Pueblo events coming up

Jemez Pueblo News Watch
(JEMEZ PUEBLO, NM) Live events are lining up on the Jemez Pueblo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jemez Pueblo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZRWyU_0bgSt2Yu00

doTERRA Ladies Oil Night In Pamper Party

Rio Rancho, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 528 and 550 area, Rio Rancho, NM 87144

Ready for some pampering?! Join us for a fun and relaxing evening with essential oil infused drinks and snacks, hand massages and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iqktv_0bgSt2Yu00

WORSHIP GATHERING

Rio Rancho, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:15 AM

Address: 103 Rio Rancho Blvd NE, Rio Rancho, NM

Join us IN PERSON or ONLINE for our weekly Worship Gathering at Paragon Church

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01VT0S_0bgSt2Yu00

1st Annual ShePray Conference

Rio Rancho, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 909 36th Place, Rio Rancho, NM 87124

The ShePray Team will be in Rio Rancho, New Mexico for their first annual conference!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A7NJA_0bgSt2Yu00

SUNDAY SERVICE

Rio Rancho, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Our Sunday Morning worship services are held regularly every week. This is the primary time for everyone in the church body to gather together as one to worship The Lord and hear from His Word...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fMC2a_0bgSt2Yu00

Jeffrey Dallet Performing Live at Corrales Bistro Brewery

Corrales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4908 Corrales Rd, Corrales, NM

From Denver, Colorado, Jeffrey Dallet combines rock with lyrically driven folk music. Dallet has won awards for his songwriting, winning an Akedamia best folk song award for his song "Gypsy...

Jemez Pueblo, NM
With Jemez Pueblo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

5 Most Dangerous Cities of Utah

Various indigenous communities such as the ancient Puebloans, Navajo, and Utes have lived in Utah for thousands of years. Transportation, education, information technology, and research, government services, mining, and tourism are all important sectors in the state's economy. Here are the top five most dangerous cities in Utah to help you understand which is the most dangerous.
PoliticsKRQE News 13

Clean up effort planned for Jemez Ranger District

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is sponsoring an after Labor Day clean-up in the Santa Fe National Forest. It will be held Saturday, Sept. 11. The clean-up will focus along scenic road 376 and the Rio Cebolla in the Jemez Ranger District. The state’s outdoor recreation division will provide supplies like trash bags, safety vests, and work gloves to volunteers. To sign up, visit the New Mexico Volunteers for the Outdoors website.

