Meade, KS

Live events on the horizon in Meade

Meade Times
Meade Times
 4 days ago

(MEADE, KS) Meade is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Meade area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Srt16_0bgSslpB00

Sustainable Wellness a Workshop to Connect Back to Your Body

Liberal, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 324 North Kansas Avenue, Liberal, KS 67901

ONLINE EVENT!! Disrupt your diet mindset and be empowered around your food choices -> ->

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sqrsS_0bgSslpB00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Dodge City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Dodge City, KS 67801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tzsCG_0bgSslpB00

Free DACA Renewal Clinic

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1001 N 2nd Ave, Dodge City, KS

DACA holders whose DACA will expire soon: bring your current Employment Authorization card, a copy of your last application (forms I-797, I-824D, & I-765), and a personal check or money order...

Clínica Gratuita deRenovación de DACA

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1001 N 2nd Ave, Dodge City, KS

Titulares de DACA cuyo DACA vencerá pronto: Traiga su tarjeta de autorización de empleo actual, una copia de su última solicitud (formularios I-797, I-824D e I-765) y un cheque personal o giro...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HHqHN_0bgSslpB00

Tech Day + 2021

Cimarron, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:15 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 01:45 PM

Address: 1706 Avenue A, Cimarron, KS 67835

Southwest Kansas Library System presents Tech Day+, a day-long event featuring presentations, demonstrations, and prizes!

Meade Times

Meade Times

Meade, KS
