Damariscotta events coming up

(DAMARISCOTTA, ME) Damariscotta has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Damariscotta:

Peter Ashe - Organ Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 4 Bristol Rd, Damariscotta, ME

Peter Ashe - Organ at Damariscotta Baptist Church on Aug 30th, 10:00am

Festival Concert 8 - Lester Lynch & Bridget Kibbey Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2 Theater St, Damariscotta, ME

Lester Lynch, baritone & Bridget Kibbey, harp One-hour concert at Lincoln Theater 4:00 pm – Socially distanced seating with limited capacity; masks required 7:30 pm - Less social distancing with...

Old Walpole Meetinghouse Candlelight Concert Walpole, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Walpole Meeting House Road, South Bristol, ME 04573

Experience the 18th century in the glow of flickering candles for a very unique and special DaPonte String Quartet concert by candlelight.

DaPonte 2021 Adult String Chamber Music Workshop Nobleboro, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 42 Kieve Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555

Join us for an intimate weekend workshop designed for intermediate to advanced string players in the rustic Maine woods!

Nickels-Sortwell House Wiscasset, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 121 Main St, Wiscasset, ME

Nickels-Sortwell House began as the trophy house of shipping magnate William Nickels at the height of Wiscasset’s fortunes as a thriving seaport in 1807. Hear new stories of the Nickels family...