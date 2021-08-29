Cancel
Damariscotta, ME

Damariscotta events coming up

Posted by 
Damariscotta News Flash
Damariscotta News Flash
 4 days ago

(DAMARISCOTTA, ME) Damariscotta has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Damariscotta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1po3wM_0bgSsee600

Peter Ashe - Organ

Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 4 Bristol Rd, Damariscotta, ME

Peter Ashe - Organ at Damariscotta Baptist Church on Aug 30th, 10:00am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gAapB_0bgSsee600

Festival Concert 8 - Lester Lynch & Bridget Kibbey

Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2 Theater St, Damariscotta, ME

Lester Lynch, baritone & Bridget Kibbey, harp One-hour concert at Lincoln Theater 4:00 pm – Socially distanced seating with limited capacity; masks required 7:30 pm - Less social distancing with...

Old Walpole Meetinghouse Candlelight Concert

Walpole, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Walpole Meeting House Road, South Bristol, ME 04573

Experience the 18th century in the glow of flickering candles for a very unique and special DaPonte String Quartet concert by candlelight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DhRmz_0bgSsee600

DaPonte 2021 Adult String Chamber Music Workshop

Nobleboro, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 42 Kieve Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555

Join us for an intimate weekend workshop designed for intermediate to advanced string players in the rustic Maine woods!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ej3Lm_0bgSsee600

Nickels-Sortwell House

Wiscasset, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 121 Main St, Wiscasset, ME

Nickels-Sortwell House began as the trophy house of shipping magnate William Nickels at the height of Wiscasset’s fortunes as a thriving seaport in 1807. Hear new stories of the Nickels family...

Damariscotta News Flash

Damariscotta News Flash

Damariscotta, ME
With Damariscotta News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

