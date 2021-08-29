Dolan Springs events coming up

(DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ) Live events are coming to Dolan Springs.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dolan Springs:

Weekly Hybrid Club Meeting Bullhead City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:45 PM

Address: 1260 Mohave Dr, Bullhead City, AZ

Colorado River Toastmasters has something to offer you. Our weekly club meeting presents an opportunity for people to learn to communicate more effectively and develop their leadership skills...

Kids Cafe Searchlight, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 200 Michael Wendell Way, Searchlight, NV

Free meals are provided in the Searchlight Library for kids and teens up to age 18 every Tuesday -Thursday from 2:30 - 4:30pm. Food is provided by Three Square.

San Antonio to Harrah’s Laughlin (Aug-27) (Charter) Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2900 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

4 Night Charter Getaway. Includes Round Trip Charter Air, Hotel, Airport Transfers, Luggage Service and Taxes. Pricing/Comp based upon play history

ShineToberfest 2021 Golden Valley, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Oatman Hwy (between mm 36 & 37), Golden Valley, AZ 86413

SHINETOBERFEST - Prizes for best homemade moonshine and best chili. Chili can be pre-made, or made onsite. Ride-in bike & rat rod show.

RISE UP Kingman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 2215 Emerson Ave, Kingman, AZ

RISE UP at Hilltop Foursquare Church, 2215 E Emerson, Kingman, United States on Mon Aug 30 2021 at 06:30 pm