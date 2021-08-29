Mayville calendar: Coming events

(MAYVILLE, ND) Live events are coming to Mayville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mayville:

Quilts on the Red 2021 Grand Forks, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 1200 South 42nd Street, Grand Forks, ND 58201

North Star Quilters Guild invites the public to its 40th anniversary quilt show: quilts, special exhibits, lectures, shopping, and more.

Pick & Paint Sunflower Shindig Emerado, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 2448 20th Avenue Northeast, Emerado, ND 58228

The Sunflowers will be blooming. Join artist Jennie Quanrud at Nelson's Pumpkin Patch for an evening of everything Sunflowers!

UND Running Home 5K Grand Forks, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 801 Princeton St, Grand Forks, ND 58203

UND Greek Life is hosting the UND Running Home 5K to help in kicking off UND Homecoming Week!

Adult Mental Health First Aid (in-person) Grand Forks, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1301 North Columbia Road, Grand Forks, ND 58203

This course is ONLY FREE for residents of North Dakota. Non-ND residents must pay a registration fee (per grant funding requirements).

BIG Event - Grand Forks, ND Grand Forks, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2800 S Columbia Mall, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Bring your family, and join us for BIG Event! Membership not required.