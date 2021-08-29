Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mayville, ND

Mayville calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Mayville Daily
Mayville Daily
 4 days ago

(MAYVILLE, ND) Live events are coming to Mayville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mayville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJR0V_0bgSsNpr00

Quilts on the Red 2021

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 1200 South 42nd Street, Grand Forks, ND 58201

North Star Quilters Guild invites the public to its 40th anniversary quilt show: quilts, special exhibits, lectures, shopping, and more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DF7RX_0bgSsNpr00

Pick & Paint Sunflower Shindig

Emerado, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 2448 20th Avenue Northeast, Emerado, ND 58228

The Sunflowers will be blooming. Join artist Jennie Quanrud at Nelson's Pumpkin Patch for an evening of everything Sunflowers!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ksQcT_0bgSsNpr00

UND Running Home 5K

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 801 Princeton St, Grand Forks, ND 58203

UND Greek Life is hosting the UND Running Home 5K to help in kicking off UND Homecoming Week!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16MyzJ_0bgSsNpr00

Adult Mental Health First Aid (in-person)

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1301 North Columbia Road, Grand Forks, ND 58203

This course is ONLY FREE for residents of North Dakota. Non-ND residents must pay a registration fee (per grant funding requirements).

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Day5k_0bgSsNpr00

BIG Event - Grand Forks, ND

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2800 S Columbia Mall, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Bring your family, and join us for BIG Event! Membership not required.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Mayville Daily

Mayville Daily

Mayville, ND
13
Followers
234
Post
742
Views
ABOUT

With Mayville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Grand Forks, ND
Mayville, ND
Government
Grand Forks, ND
Government
City
Mayville, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunflowers#Nelson S Pumpkin Patch#Sun Oct 10#Princeton St#Und Greek Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy