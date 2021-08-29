Glendale calendar: What's coming up

(GLENDALE, OR) Glendale is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Glendale:

Wild Power Flow with Alix Grants Pass, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:45 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 134 Northwest E Street, Grants Pass, OR 97526

Join me on the mat and tune into your wild power through this dynamic, slow, & intentional flow in the Hatha tradition.

Sweet N' Juicy Play Sound Lounge Grants Pass, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Address: 225 Southeast H Street, Grants Pass, OR 97526

Sound Lounge is our home in Grants Pass. We can't wait to be back and partying. : )

Dinner Jet Boat Cruise on Hellgate Jetboat Excursions Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 966 SW 6th St, Grants Pass, OR

Join us for an evening to remember! The 4-hour 36-mile Dinner Excursion on Hellgate Jetboat Excursions (www.hellgate.com) brings families and friends together for an experience like no other. Tour...

Regal Eagle Keeper Talk Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:15 AM

Address: 11845 Lower River Rd, Grants Pass, OR

During this FREE Keeper Talk meet our invasive and non-native Animal Ambassadors and learn about their crucial role at Wildlife Images. Invasive species have a huge impact on the native wildlife...

Funky Chicken Drop Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Join us for the fun event to raise funds for Foundry Village, a transitional housing project in Grants Pass to assist our neighbors who are unhoused. Place a bet on which square the chicken poops...