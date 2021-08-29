Michael Gove spotted raving in suit at Aberdeen techno club

Michael Gove stunned partygoers this weekend after he was spotted raving in an Aberdeen nightclub until the small hours of the morning.

The Tory Cabinet minister was pictured in a suit dancing wildly at Bohemia, a techno club in the northeastern Scottish city.

According to accounts the 54-year-old, who recently separated from his wife, was drinking in a local pub until last orders – and was urged to move onto the club by fellow drinkers.

The Conservative MP found himself at the club night "Pipe", which dubs itself "an unpredictable mix of the most high energy UK and global club music scenes".

Mr Gove, an Aberdonian himself, was supposedly bought drinks by fellow clubbers all night.

Singer Emma Lament , 30, told the Daily Record newspaper she “couldn't believe what she was seeing” when the “merry” MP “rocked up”.

"I heard people saying, 'he's a Tory MP' others asked 'who's Michael Gove?' and were Googling him.

"Soon people went up for photos. The Tories aren't too popular in Scotland but people were generally quite nice to him."

She added that it appeared he had had "a good few shandies" by the time he arrived at the pub.

Ms Lament said the MP appeared to enjoy a Jungle set by DJ Nina Stanger , leading him to "stay all night".

A claim that Mr Gove tried to avoid paying the £5 entry charge by repeatedly stating that he was the Chancellor of the Dutchy of Lancaster was rejected by friends of the minister.

"He loves Aberdeen and its nightlife," the friend told the Daily Mirror .