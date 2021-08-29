Cancel
Mill City, OR

What’s up Mill City: Local events calendar

Mill City Digest
Mill City Digest
 4 days ago

(MILL CITY, OR) Mill City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mill City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ITx3_0bgSsJIx00

Inner Limits with Basement Folk opening: SFoM Music Mondays Concert Series in the Park

Silverton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 412 S Water St, Silverton, OR

Silverton Friends of Music presents: Inner Limits 6:30 - 8:30pm Old Mill Park, Pool End Bring a blanket or lawn chair Music Mondays Summer Concert Series

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cckoF_0bgSsJIx00

Medicare Q & A with Lance of Profitable Planning

Silverton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 115 Westfield St, Silverton, OR

Lance Kamstra of Profitable Planning will be at the Silverton Senior Center the last Monday of the month for Q& A regarding Medicare

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U2NS9_0bgSsJIx00

Alpaca Yoga

Molalla, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 35835 Cascade Hwy, Molalla, OR

Join us for an evening of fun and alpacas! Certified Yoga Instructor Mirabai Miller will lead the class as inquisitive alpacas observe. After an hour-long class, you'll have the chance to get up...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zv7Xc_0bgSsJIx00

KAPA Annual Open House and Registration

Molalla, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 260 N Molalla Ave, Molalla, OR

KAPA Annual Open House and Registration at KAPA Karla's Academy of Performing Arts, 260 N Molalla Ave, Ste D, Molalla, OR, US 97038, Molalla, United States on Tue Aug 31 2021 at 04:00 pm to 07:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45TYN1_0bgSsJIx00

Dinner in the Field at Rosse Posse Acres w/ Annie Amie & Trail Distilling

Molalla, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 32690 South Mathias Road, Molalla, OR 97038

We are so excited to return to one of our most unique Dinners in the Field of the year at Rosse Posse Acres in Mollala.

