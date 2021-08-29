What’s up Mill City: Local events calendar

(MILL CITY, OR) Mill City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mill City:

Inner Limits with Basement Folk opening: SFoM Music Mondays Concert Series in the Park Silverton, OR

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 412 S Water St, Silverton, OR

Silverton Friends of Music presents: Inner Limits 6:30 - 8:30pm Old Mill Park, Pool End Bring a blanket or lawn chair Music Mondays Summer Concert Series

Medicare Q & A with Lance of Profitable Planning Silverton, OR

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 115 Westfield St, Silverton, OR

Lance Kamstra of Profitable Planning will be at the Silverton Senior Center the last Monday of the month for Q& A regarding Medicare

Alpaca Yoga Molalla, OR

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 35835 Cascade Hwy, Molalla, OR

Join us for an evening of fun and alpacas! Certified Yoga Instructor Mirabai Miller will lead the class as inquisitive alpacas observe. After an hour-long class, you'll have the chance to get up...

KAPA Annual Open House and Registration Molalla, OR

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 260 N Molalla Ave, Molalla, OR

KAPA Annual Open House and Registration at KAPA Karla's Academy of Performing Arts, 260 N Molalla Ave, Ste D, Molalla, OR, US 97038, Molalla, United States on Tue Aug 31 2021 at 04:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Dinner in the Field at Rosse Posse Acres w/ Annie Amie & Trail Distilling Molalla, OR

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 32690 South Mathias Road, Molalla, OR 97038

We are so excited to return to one of our most unique Dinners in the Field of the year at Rosse Posse Acres in Mollala.