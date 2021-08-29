Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sundance, WY

Sundance calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Sundance Voice
Sundance Voice
 4 days ago

(SUNDANCE, WY) Sundance has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sundance area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fBvVW_0bgSsIQE00

Party Like it's 1914

Lead, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 313 W Main St, Lead, SD

It's the anniversary of the Opera House! Thomas Grier dedicated the Homestake Opera House to the Lead community on August 31st, 1914. Come celebrate with some refreshments, entertainment and free...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nwOpg_0bgSsIQE00

Maggie Wool Rugs Workshop

Upton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 802 Juniper Street, Upton, WY 82730

This is a day and a half workshop for braided wool rugs.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dwghV_0bgSsIQE00

Harvest Farmers Market

Sundance, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Season: Year Round Market Hours:Monday, 6am - 4pm Tuesdays, 9am - 4pmWednesday - Friday, 6am - 4pmLocation: 315 Main Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12setx_0bgSsIQE00

2021 Free Homebuyer Education Course

Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

This free 2 day course provides an unbiased, comprehensive overview of the home buying process to help homebuyers make smart, informed decisions in every step of their homeownership journey. This...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AKUUx_0bgSsIQE00

Variety Yoga with Cary of CAT Scratch Studios — Explore Fitness and Adventures

Lead, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 457 S Main St, Lead, SD

Variety Yoga with Cary of CAT Scratch Studios Create space, strength, balance and flexibility in your body with Cary's yoga sessions. Each class will combine a variety of poses (asanas) with...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Sundance Voice

Sundance Voice

Sundance, WY
8
Followers
204
Post
671
Views
ABOUT

With Sundance Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sundance, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Sundance, WY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Homestake Opera House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy