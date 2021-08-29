Sundance calendar: What's coming up

(SUNDANCE, WY) Sundance has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sundance area:

Party Like it's 1914 Lead, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 313 W Main St, Lead, SD

It's the anniversary of the Opera House! Thomas Grier dedicated the Homestake Opera House to the Lead community on August 31st, 1914. Come celebrate with some refreshments, entertainment and free...

Maggie Wool Rugs Workshop Upton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 802 Juniper Street, Upton, WY 82730

This is a day and a half workshop for braided wool rugs.

Harvest Farmers Market Sundance, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Season: Year Round Market Hours:Monday, 6am - 4pm Tuesdays, 9am - 4pmWednesday - Friday, 6am - 4pmLocation: 315 Main Street

2021 Free Homebuyer Education Course Deadwood, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

This free 2 day course provides an unbiased, comprehensive overview of the home buying process to help homebuyers make smart, informed decisions in every step of their homeownership journey. This...

Variety Yoga with Cary of CAT Scratch Studios — Explore Fitness and Adventures Lead, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 457 S Main St, Lead, SD

Variety Yoga with Cary of CAT Scratch Studios Create space, strength, balance and flexibility in your body with Cary's yoga sessions. Each class will combine a variety of poses (asanas) with...