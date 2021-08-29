Cancel
Hancock, ME

Hancock calendar: What's coming up

(HANCOCK, ME) Live events are lining up on the Hancock calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hancock area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FOsh9_0bgSsHXV00

BarreFlow

Bar Harbor, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

BarreFlow is a low impact, yet very intense total body workout that brings amazing benefits for your body, mind, and soul. The unique combination of high-energy strengthening and stretching...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vqbif_0bgSsHXV00

Schoodic Institute Morning (10 am) BioBlitz at Sieur de Monts

Bar Harbor, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 20 McFarland Hill Drive, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Come on out to go on a nature walk with us! You become the naturalist using applications and field guides to record what you see.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25IiO2_0bgSsHXV00

Ellsworth Bike Party!

Ellsworth, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 City Hall Plaza, Ellsworth, ME

Date/Time Date(s) - 08/29/2021 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm Location Ellsworth City Hall Categories

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lF9c3_0bgSsHXV00

Girls Night Out The Show at The Grand (Ellsworth, ME)

Ellsworth, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 07:30 PM

Address: 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, ME 04605

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Ellsworth ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 18+ Doors open at 7pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18oRMr_0bgSsHXV00

Start the Morning Strong

Bar Harbor, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 21 Park St, Bar Harbor, ME

early morning workout, group exercise, healthy living, ymca exercise, workout

Learn More

Comments / 0

