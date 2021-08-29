Montague events calendar

(MONTAGUE, MA) Live events are lining up on the Montague calendar.

Bonny Light Horseman Greenfield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 89 Wisdom Way, Greenfield, MA

Franklin County Fairgrounds Limited Number of Passes Available for Sunday, August 29 The Green River Festival is one of western Massachusetts' signature summer event — an end-of-summer celebration...

Great Hall Exhibit: Light, Breath, Form Turners Falls, Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 2 Avenue A, Turners Falls, MA

Paintings and sculpture by Christine and Bill Copeland draw from their experiences of living in a forested river valley. For all ages, the exhibit features pensive and playful human and animal...

An Evening with Kathy Mattea Turners Falls, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls, MA 01376

An Evening with Kathy Mattea at The Shea Theater - Turners Falls, MA

Small Works Exhibit and Sale Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 440 Greenfield Rd, Montague, MA

This is an open (non-juried) show of original visual art by members of the community. Each piece is no larger than 10" in any dimension. There will be a reception on Aug. 1 from 1-4 p.m. Artists...