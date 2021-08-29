Cancel
Montague, MA

Montague events calendar

(MONTAGUE, MA) Live events are lining up on the Montague calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Montague:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yYBZ5_0bgSsGem00

Bonny Light Horseman

Greenfield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 89 Wisdom Way, Greenfield, MA

Franklin County Fairgrounds Limited Number of Passes Available for Sunday, August 29 The Green River Festival is one of western Massachusetts' signature summer event — an end-of-summer celebration...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VnmHu_0bgSsGem00

Great Hall Exhibit: Light, Breath, Form

Turners Falls, Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 2 Avenue A, Turners Falls, MA

Paintings and sculpture by Christine and Bill Copeland draw from their experiences of living in a forested river valley. For all ages, the exhibit features pensive and playful human and animal...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hz603_0bgSsGem00

An Evening with Kathy Mattea

Turners Falls, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls, MA 01376

An Evening with Kathy Mattea at The Shea Theater - Turners Falls, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27bEk3_0bgSsGem00

Small Works Exhibit and Sale

Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 440 Greenfield Rd, Montague, MA

This is an open (non-juried) show of original visual art by members of the community. Each piece is no larger than 10" in any dimension. There will be a reception on Aug. 1 from 1-4 p.m. Artists...

