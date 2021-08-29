Live events Ipswich — what’s coming up

(IPSWICH, SD) Ipswich has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ipswich:

2022 Soil Health Conference Aberdeen, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jan 01, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Address: 1400 8th Avenue Northwest, Aberdeen, SD 57401

The 2022 Soil Health Conference offers expert speakers and breakout sessions to help attendees learn more about soil health practices!

Street Dance in Frederick, SD Frederick, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Since we had to cut things short the last time, we're heading back with a full night of music to help the Frederick Area Fire & Rescue Volunteers do a little fundraising. And this time, we'll be...

Soggy Doggy Dock Diving Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 12800 Co Rd 6D, Aberdeen, SD

August 29th, 2021 - Anchors Away - Richmond Lake Registration and check in begins at 1:00 PM. Preregister for a reduced price! Dock Diving begins at 2:00 PM. Bring your dog for a day of fun at...

Mina Lake Annual Picnic Mina, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 103 S Sunset Dr, Mina, SD

Annual picnic hosted by the Mina Lake Association. Bring a dish to pass. Beverages and meat will be provided, plus paper products.

91st Dakota Open Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 39084 130th St, Aberdeen, SD

One of the oldest golf tournaments in the country will be played at Moccasin Creek Country Club and Lee Park Golf Course. The Dakota Open is an Aberdeen major tradition.

